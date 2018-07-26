UK Funk Outfit Jungle Preview New LP ‘For Ever’ With Two Songs

British funk collective Jungle unveiled two new songs, “Heavy, California” and “Cherry” from their forthcoming second album, For Ever, out September 14th via XL Recordings.

The two tracks find Jungle exploring different edges of the neo-soul spectrum. On “Heavy, California,” the group crafts an uptempo dance tune awash in sparkling synths and falsetto vocals that flit about a percolating disco groove.

“Cherry” is a crafty mid-tempo breakup tune filled with an array of mesmerizing instrumental flourishes that twist and bubble beneath the song’s defiant refrain, “You’re never gonna change me/ I was already changing.”

“Heavy, California” and “Cherry” follow Jungle’s two previously released For Ever tracks, “Happy Man” and “House in L.A.” which arrived in May. Jungle began writing and recording For Ever in Los Angeles, but finished the record in London with producer Inflo. In a statement, the band said their goal with the album was to create a “post-apocalyptic radio station playing breakup songs.” For Ever follows Jungle’s self-titled debut, which arrived in 2014.

Jungle will embark on a North American tour in support of For Ever with a set at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Nevada September 23rd. The leg wraps October 14th in Oakland, California, but the group will return in 2019 for a run that kicks off March 4th in Los Angeles.

For Ever Track List

1. “Smile”

2. “Heavy, California”

3. “Beat 54 (All Good Now)”

4. “Cherry”

5. “Happy Man”

6. “Casio”

7. “Mama Oh No”

8. “House In LA”

9. “Give Over”

10. “Cosurmyne”

11. “Home”

12. “(More and More) It Ain’t Easy”

13. “Pray”

Jungle Tour Dates

September 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

September 25 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic

September 26 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

September 28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

September 29 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

September 30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre

October 3 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

October 5 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

October 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

October 8 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

October 9 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

October 12 – Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

October 14 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island

March 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

March 7 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

March 9 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

March 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

March 16 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth

March 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works