See U2, Springsteen, Kacey Musgraves ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ on Livestream

U2, Bruce Springsteen, Kacey Musgraves and Carole King were among the artists that participated in Global Citizen’s Stand Up for Ukraine livestream, which called upon world leaders to raise funds to help refugees in the invasion-torn country.

While most artists involved sent messages of support to Ukrainians, U2’s Bono and the Edge instead delivered an acoustic rendition of their hit “Walk On” that featured updated lyrics inspired by fight of the Ukrainian people. (Bono previously penned a poem inspired by Ukraine that was read by Nancy Pelosi.)

“The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom — and for ours — in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion,” the U2 duo said of Russia’s invasion. “More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland. World leaders must stand up and stand by Ukrainians now … those who are fighting and those who have fled … and stand with refugees everywhere who have been forced from their homes and their lands.

In a video message, Springsteen said, “Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now. Join us on E Street and Global Citizen as we stand up for Ukraine, and stand up to those displaced globally, because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.

Musgraves added, “The crisis in Ukraine is happening at a time where aid organizations are severely underfunded and struggling. Refugees deserve to be treated with dignity.”

Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, members of Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Jonas Brothers, Vice President Kamala Harris, Luis Fonsi, Arlo Parks, Leon Bridges, and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were also among the dozens of artists, actors, athletes and politicians to take part in the Stand Up for Ukraine livestream.