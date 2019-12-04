U2 Are Getting Their Own SiriusXM Channel

U2 are getting a channel devoted exclusively to their music on SiriusXM sometime next year. “[U2X Radio] will feature music from U2’s acclaimed decades-long career,” the company said in a statement. “Never before heard interviews and live concert recordings; favorites and surprises from the archive; band curated playlists sharing personal influences both new and old; plus content celebrating their Dublin roots and much, much more.”

The band will join the Grateful Dead, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Frank Sinatra and a handful of other artists that have their own channels on the satellite radio network. “Generally when I open my mouth, people prefer if I’m singing,” Bono said in a statement, “but on U2X RADIO, maybe they’ll forgive me the odd interruption.”

In statements, the other members appeared ambivalent about the news. “I’m not entirely sure what this, is but what it isn’t is an opportunity to hear some bass solos,” Adam Clayton said. “U2 24/7. Welcome to the last 43 years of my life.”

“It all sounds exhausting to me, but if people really want to listen to us for 24 hours a day,” said Larry Mullen Jr, “this is the way to do it.”

“So I get to sit around having a laugh with my musician friends and playing our favorite music,” said The Edge. “As I always say, I have the best job in the world!”

U2 made the announcement onstage at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. They play again at the venue tomorrow before heading to South Korea and the Philippines. The tour wraps up December 15th with the group’s first ever show in Mumbai, India.