U2 to Relaunch YouTube Page With Remastered Videos, Unreleased Footage

U2 will relaunch their YouTube page Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of their 2000 LP All You Can’t Leave Behind, with the band rereleasing “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” as a remastered 4K video to mark the occasion.

The remastering of the “Stuck” video is the first in a months-long process that will see all of U2’s music videos getting an HD digital update. The continually evolving YouTube page will also become the home for previously unreleased live videos, behind-the-scenes footage and remixed content.

The Edge said in a statement: “U2 has worked with some incredible filmmakers and directors over the years and it’s always been a lot of fun. Like a lot of people, I’m partial to a tumble down a YouTube rabbit hole…I hope you enjoy.”

The remastered “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” premieres Friday at noon EST on U2’s YouTube. On October 30th, U2 will reissue their All You Can’t Leave Behind as a stacked set packed with B-sides, outtakes, remixes and a complete show taped at a Boston stop on the 2001 Elevation tour.