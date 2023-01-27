fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Classics For U2

U2 Reimagines ‘With Or Without You’ Nearly 40 Years Later

"The essence of those songs is still in us," said The Edge on reimagining their Songs of Surrender hits
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, and The Edge of U2 attend 13th Annual Musicares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Adam Clayton at PlayStation Theater on June 26, 2017 in New York City. Robin Marchant/WireImage/Getty Images

U2 is going back to the eighties — and bringing their most iconic songs into 2023. On Friday, the band released a reimagined version of their 1987 hit “With or Without You,” the group’s first No. 1 hit in America.

The song is set to be featured on the group’s upcoming LP Songs of Surrender, where they’ll rework several of their songs for today.

The upcoming album is set to accompany Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The album was announced earlier this month, alongside a trailer.

Additionally, some U2 fans have started receiving handwritten letters from the band that offer a bit more insight into Songs of Surrender. One letter, signed by the Edge and shared on the fan account, U2Songs, reads in part: “The fact is that most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men. Those songs mean something quite different to us now. Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place.”

Bono also teased the project at the end of his book (which was released last November), writing that the sessions for Songs of Surrender took place during lockdown.

Trending

The project “gave me a chance to live inside those songs again as I wrote this memoir,” he explained. It also meant I could deal with something that’s been nagging me for some time. The lyrics on a few songs that I’ve always felt were never quite written. They are now. (I think.)”

Back in a November 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, the Edge said, “We are firmly locked in the tower of song and working away on a bunch of new things. I’m just having so much fun writing and not necessarily having to think about where it’s going to go. It’s more about enjoying the experience of writing and having no expectations or limitations on the process.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Leads With 11 Nods, Followed by ‘Banshees’ and ‘All Quiet’

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Turning Heads in a Tiny Black Bikini Proves 2023 Will Be Her Most Confident Year Yet 

Adult Swim Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland Following Domestic Abuse Charges

Erykah Badu Receives Backlash Over Viral Photo With Daughter Puma Curry

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad