U2’s Historic Concert in Mumbai: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos

U2’s concert at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 15th, 2019 was historic for several reasons. Not only was it the first time that U2 had played on the subcontinent of India in their 43 year history, but it was also the final show of their Joshua Tree 2019 tour, their last concert for the foreseeable future, and probably the last time they’ll ever perform the 1987 album straight through.

On hand to document the show from every possible angle was Ross Stewart, the band’s official photographer/videographer. (He also happens to be Bono’s nephew.) Stewart has been on tour with the group for the last five years where he’s been given unprecedented access to their world. While most photographers at concerts are allowed to shoot the first three songs from the pit or soundboard before they are shunted off, Stewart is given free roam of the entire stadium from the minute the crew arrives to set up the stage until the final load-out after the show.

“I feel pretty lucky every night because I’m pretty much the only person that can see the whole show from every point of view,” he says. “I go behind the screens and into the stands. I can run around wherever I want and get into these crazy spots. That means that after five years of taking photos of these guys I’ve never once gotten bored.”

Stewart shared 12 of his favorite photos from the Mumbai concert and you can check them out here along with his commentary about each one.