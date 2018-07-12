U2, Beck Team on Vibrant ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way’ Remix Video

A widower seeks a fresh start in the colorful yet poignant video for Beck‘s remix of U2‘s “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way.”

For the animated clip, U2 once again tapped the Israeli graffiti collective, Broken Fingaz Crew, who previously helmed their videos for “American Soul” and “Get Out of Your Own Way.” Their latest offering uses claymation to tell the story of a man who tries to leave his old life behind but finds it’s not so easy to outrun the past.

The clip is packed with stunning sequences, including one where the widower watches his skin melt in a mirror and another – done in a more traditional animation style – where the man’s skeleton dances across a desert plane with his late wife.

“Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way” appeared on U2’s 2017 album, Songs of Experience, while Beck’s remix arrived in June. Beck had previously remixed another album cut, “Lights of Home.”

U2 recently wrapped the latest North American leg of their Experience + Innocence Tour. They’re scheduled to launch a European run at the end of August.