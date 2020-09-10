U2 Announce ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ 20th Anniversary Box Set

U2 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of All That You Can’t Leave Behind on October 20th with the release of a super deluxe edition of the album. It will be available both as single disc remaster of the original LP and a 51-track Super Deluxe box set packed with B-sides, outtakes, remixes and a complete show taped at a Boston stop on the 2001 Elevation tour.

All That You Can’t Leave Behind brought U2 back to the center of the music universe after their 1997 LP Pop underwhelmed at record stores. (They faced large sections of empty seats during some shows on the American leg of the PopMart tour.)

Hit singles like “Beautiful Day,” “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” and “Elevation” helped All That You Can’t Leave Behind sell by the millions and rack up seven Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. “This is our night,” Bono said at the ceremony. “It is a very unusual emotion I am feeling. I think it is called humility.”

The Super Deluxe edition of the album will come with a 32-page hardback book, previously unseen photos by Anton Corbijn, B-sides like “Summer Rain” and “Always,” 11 remixes, 19 songs taped at their 2001 Boston concert and outtakes from the sessions, including “Levitate,” “Love You Like Mad” and “Flower Child” along with “Stateless” from the soundtrack to the Million Dollar Hotel. There’s also an acoustic version of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which they’re promoting with a new lyric video.

U2 wrapped up the international leg of their Joshua Tree tour on December 19th, 2019 with a show at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India. Since then, they have focused a lot of their energy on the new SiriusXM station U2 X-Radio. They are also working on their followup to 2018’s Songs of Experience.

“We did some recording last year that got us some really great starting points and complete songs,” bassist Adam Clayton told Rolling Stone in July. “There’s an album ready to go, we’re just not quite sure when we want to press that button. When I say ready to go, I mean ready to be completed. Let’s put it that way.”