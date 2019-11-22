Hear U2’s Meditative New Song ‘Ahimsa’

U2 have unveiled new song,”Ahimsa,” which features Indian musician A.R. Rahman. Rahman’s daughters, Khatija and Raheema also contribute vocals on the track.

On the meditative tune, Bono sings of convening in figurative places. “I’ll meet you where the sky is torn/I’ll meet you in the air,” he sings. The metaphors lead to the deeper concept of belonging, wherever that locale may be found. “This is an invitation/to a high location/For someone who wants to belong,” he sings. “This is a meditation/On your radio station/If you like it you can sing along/Ahimsa.”

Rahman explained the song’s themes to Rolling Stone India. “The concept of ‘ahimsa’ or non-violence — it’s Indian, it’s South Asian, it’s Buddhist… and sometimes we have to remind people about love, about ahimsa,” he said. “It takes a lot of courage to be non-violent. It takes a lot of power. It’s not a weakness, it’s more power than showing might; it’s going beyond that, believing in something else which is not present… something that’s only in your spirit.”

“Ahimsa” is the band’s first new music in two years and follows the release of the group’s 2017’s studio album, Songs of Experience. Earlier this month, U2 kicked off their Joshua Tree 2019 tour in Auckland, New Zealand.