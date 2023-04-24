U2 Announce Opening Dates For ‘Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ Las Vegas Residency

U2 will kick off their Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Las Vegas residency September 29, with additional shows taking place September 30, October 5, October 7, and October 8. (More shows are likely to be added when those initial five nights sell out.)

All-in ticket prices start at $140, and 60 percent of the seats will be under $300. Subscribers to U2.com will have the first crack at tickets via Ticketmaster Request on Wednesday, April 26, and the general on-sale – presuming any seats remain – will take place Friday April 28 using the Verified Fan system. General admission floor seats will be non-transferable for any amount of money over face value.

“We’re trying our best to be as fair and respectful to our fans as we can be,” U2 guitarist The Edge tells Rolling Stone. “We’re also spreading out the ticket costs so that there are some affordable ones. The most sought after tickets will be non-transferable. Inevitably, some will wind up on the secondary market. There’s not a huge lot we can do about that.”

Even for a band used to spectacle, opening night should be a watershed moment. Sphere, which sits on the Strip near the Venetian resort, has been under construction for the past five years, with construction costs reportedly topping $2 billion. Billing itself as the “world’s largest spherical stricture,” Sphere is 516 feet wide, 366 feet tall, and can seat 17,600 people.

U2 first heard about Sphere a little over two years ago. “We’re always on the lookout for emerging technologies in the world of concerts and audio,” says The Edge. “We heard about it, and then started asking members of our team about it. We found out that approaches had already been made in a very tentative way for us to be a part of a possible launch.”

The band was a natural fit for Sphere since they've been pushing the boundaries of the live music experience since Zoo TV and PopMart in the Nineties, and more recently with their U2 360° Tour and Songs of Innocence/Experience tours. But these shows all took place at venues designed for sports. "You're battling far from optimal acoustics in these place since they haven't been designed for sound," says Edge. "It's just a constant battle to overcome the coloration that the venue gives to the audio. The gap between what you want to put across and what you actually put across is often huge."

Sphere, however, was built to create immersive audio and visual experiences for live concerts and custom-made movies. “We will be able to deliver the audio that we want people to hear without any interference from the acoustics of the building,” says Edge. “It’s just an amazing playpen for us.”

That playpen includes the highest resolution LED screen on Earth, 10,000 vibrating “immersive seats,” environmental effects like temperature control and cool breezes, and 164,000 speakers. Members of the press, including Rolling Stone, were recently taken to a rehearsal facility in Burbank, California to show off some of the Sphere’s offerings, which makes the traditional IMAX experience seem quaint and chintzy by comparison.

“It really gives you the opportunity to bring people back in time or to worlds that are completely computer generated, but completely believable,” says The Edge. “It’s a new genre of immersive experience, almost like a new art form. The fun part for us is this phase we’re I now where we’re trying to dream up what we will be doing with this technology. It’s just pure imagination.

"My hope is that this will be a kind of quantum leap forward in the sense of what a concert can be," he continues. "We don't feel compelled to use everything. I was thinking about the fact that people still make great black and white movies. And just because you've got this incredible playpen, and we want to make every moment count, we don't want to use anything for gimmicky reasons. If there's a valid creative reason to use the haptic impact on the seats or the wind, we will use it. But we don't feel compelled to use everything. It has to really feel like its warranted and part of the intention."

Imaginative filmmakers like Darren Aronofsky are already making movies that will only be screened at the Sphere, and U2 are planning their own fantastical visual experiences, but the focus remains on the music. The show will feature a complete live performance of their 1991 LP Achtung Baby and well as other songs from throughout their career. (The show is unlikely to vary in significant ways from night to night.)

“Unfortunately, because of the amount of time and expense in creating some of these set pieces visually, it’s quite hard to be as quick on our feet and spontaneous as we might have been on other tours,” says Edge. “But we still are determined that there will be sections of the show that will be open to spontaneity, and it will change from night to night. I don’t think anyone in the band will want to see the show on train tracks.”

Opening night comes just a few months after the 30th anniversary of Zooropa. "I think there will be some nods to Zooropa," says Edge. "In our minds, the tours [for Achtung Baby and Zooropa] blended into one. But I think Achtung Baby will be the main focus."

The Edge hasn’t sang the Zooropa fan favorite “Numb” in 30 years. Might they break it out at this show? “That has been discussed,” he says, “But it’s by no means sure if we’ll go there. We’ll see. It’ll be about what feels the most compelling and the most thrilling.” [Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting these shows out while he recovers from back surgery. Bram van den Berg is sitting in for him.]

U2 are just one of the many acts that will play The Sphere in the coming years, and it’s unlikely the residency will last much beyond the fall. “We don’t want to commit to anything yet,” says Edge. “We’re just going to take it one step at a time and see how it all works out. We won’t rule out during further shows. At this point, we’re putting up five shows initially. We’ll just see how that goes.”