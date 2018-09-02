U2 Abruptly End Berlin Show After Bono Suffers ‘Complete Loss of Voice’

U2 abruptly ended their Saturday night concert in Berlin, Germany after Bono was struck with “a complete loss of voice.”

During the second show of the band’s European leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, just a few songs into the performance, the singer informed the crowd, “I’m so sorry… I was ready to sing for you, but something has happened and I think we can’t go on. It’s not right for you. I’m sure this is not a big problem but I’m gonna have to do something.”

Bono then suggested that the band take a 10-minute break; however, the concert was ultimately called off after five songs.

Soon after the concert’s premature ending, U2 posted a statement on their official website. “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.” The band added, “We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.” U2 also promised to “update” attendees regarding a rescheduling or refund.

U2 next perform September 4th in Cologne, Germany. As of press time, U2 have not postponed that or any additional concerts on the European leg.