 Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Heading to U.K. on Behalf of Ukraine - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Adele 'Finally' Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency
Home Music Music News

U.K. Broadcaster to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Behalf of Ukraine

Amid Russia’s continued invasion of the country, the event “could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons,” according to the European Broadcasting Union.

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, July 25, 2022 saying it is too risky to hold it in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 pop extravaganza would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)FILE - Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, July 25, 2022 saying it is too risky to hold it in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 pop extravaganza would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest

AP

The U.K. will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and BBC revealed on Monday.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were named the winners of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, and as champions, Ukraine would customarily host the 2023 event. But as Russia – which was blocked from participating this year – continues to invade the country, its winning broadcaster UA: PBC will officially pass off hosting responsibilities to the U.K., whose own Sam Ryder came in second place in the 2022 contest.

“Following the decision that, regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons the EBU explored a number of options with the winning broadcaster,” the EBU shared in a statement. “As a result of discussions, the BBC, as runner up in the 2022 Contest, was invited by the EBU to act as Host Broadcaster for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.”

Related Stories

'We Will Kill Them Again': As Russia Advances, Ukrainians Dig In
Gay Couple Struggles to Stay Together as War in Ukraine Rages On

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

The BBC has assumed hosting duties on behalf of other winning countries in the past, including the Netherlands, France, Monaco, and Luxembourg, between 1960 and 1974.

In a statement, Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said: “Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest host city will be named in the coming months after the conclusion of a bidding process set to begin this week.

“It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest,” said Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC. “Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of UA: PBC, added: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us. I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

In This Article: Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.