Watch Heavyweight Champ Tyson Fury Lead Post-Fight ‘American Pie’ Sing-Along

Boxer serenades Don McLean's 1971 hit to Las Vegas arena shortly after defeating Deontay Wilder in much-anticipated rematch

Newly crowned heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury led a singalong of Don McLean’s “American Pie” during an in-ring post-fight interview soon after his much-anticipated rematch with Deontay Wilder.

“I said I’d sing a song tonight, didn’t I?” Fury, surrounded by his team of trainers, told the sold-out crowd at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena during his post-fight interview. “Sing along if you know the words.”

The British-born boxer known as “The Gypsy King” then took the interviewer’s microphone to (ably!) lead the arena through a two-minute sing-along rendition of McLean’s 1971 classic about “The Day the Music Died.”

This isn’t the first time Fury has serenaded “American Pie” to an unsuspecting audience: YouTube boasts a handful of Fury’s impromptu “American Pie” performances, including during a post-fight presser following his first fight with Wilder in December 2018, before a weigh-in and at parties.

It’s not just Don McLean that gets Fury singing: As Rolling Stone reported back in 2015, following a victory over Wladimir Klitschko, he sang Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” to his wife in the ring.

