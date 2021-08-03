Tyler, the Creator Announces Tour With Vince Staples, Kali Uchis

Tyler, the Creator has announced tour dates behind his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, with Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and newcomer Teezo Touchdown joining him as opening acts.

The 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6th at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com.

Staples and Uchis have both released their own new albums in the past year with Vince Staples and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), respectively. Teezo Touchdown has yet to release a proper LP, but was featured on the Call Me If You Get Lost track “RunItUp.”

Tyler, the Creator performed a headlining set this past weekend at Lollapalooza and will play another set at November’s Day N Vegas festival before hitting the road for his tour.

Tyler, the Creator 2022 Tour Dates

February 10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

February 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

February 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

February 14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

February 16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

February 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

February 27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 3 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

March 4 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 9 – Montreal, QB @ Place Bell

March 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

March 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

March 18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

March 20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

March 23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

March 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

April 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

April 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena