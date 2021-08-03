Tyler, the Creator Announces Tour With Vince Staples, Kali Uchis

Tyler, the Creator has announced tour dates behind his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost, with Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and newcomer Teezo Touchdown joining him as opening acts.
The 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6th at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com.
Staples and Uchis have both released their own new albums in the past year with Vince Staples and Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), respectively. Teezo Touchdown has yet to release a proper LP, but was featured on the Call Me If You Get Lost track “RunItUp.”
Tyler, the Creator performed a headlining set this past weekend at Lollapalooza and will play another set at November’s Day N Vegas festival before hitting the road for his tour.
Tyler, the Creator 2022 Tour Dates
February 10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
February 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
February 12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena
February 14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
February 16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
February 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
February 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
February 27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 3 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
March 4 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
March 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 9 – Montreal, QB @ Place Bell
March 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
March 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
March 18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 19 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
March 20 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
March 23 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 25 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
March 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
March 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
April 1 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
April 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena