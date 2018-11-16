Rolling Stone
Hear Tyler, the Creator’s EP Inspired by ‘The Grinch’

Rapper gets ready for the holidays with six new songs

Tyler the CreatorCamp Flog Gnaw, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2018

Tyler the Creator has released a Christmas-themed EP.

After contributing two songs to the soundtrack of The Grinch reboot, Tyler, the Creator released an entire EP, Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, at midnight on Thursday.

The new EP is a slim collection: six songs, none of which are longer than 2:30. Santigold shows up on the cheerful “Lights On,” which is full of shiny synthesizers and “Jingle Bells”-like swing. Ryan Beatty adds layers of falsetto vocals to “When Gloves Come Off,” which meanders prettily like an old Beach Boys record. And Tyler raps about his experiences with the holiday season on “Big Bag”: “Mama’s always honest, [so] I ain’t never had a Santa Claus.”

The new film version of The Grinch, based on the canonical 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas, came out last Friday and earned the top spot at the weekend box office in the U.S. It has grossed nearly $99 million worldwide to date, according to Box Office Mojo, already earning back the $75 million it took to make.

The film’s soundtrack includes a pair of tracks from Tyler, the Creator: A new tune titled “I Am the Grinch” and a remake of the oldie “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” In addition, the movie incorporates music from Nat King Cole, Jackie Wilson and Run-D.M.C.

