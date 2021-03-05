 Hear Tyler, the Creator's New Song 'Tell Me How' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Steam Clean: Using a Steamer Can Help Kill Germs and Bacteria, but Can It Kill Covid?
Home Music Music News

Tyler, the Creator Drops New Song ‘Tell Me How’

Rapper’s track first appeared in a Coca-Cola commercial

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tyler, the Creator has dropped new song “Tell Me How.” He originally wrote the track for a Coca-Cola commercial released last month.

“Tell me how it tastes, yeah, the good, good, good,” he raps over a bouncy soundscape. “I’m a little down with the good, good, good.”

In the commercial, the effervescent song and soda inspires people from all walks of life to dance all around a city, from a corner store and hotel room, to the dinner table and into the streets.

“I provided Coca-Cola with all the sounds for this,” he tweeted at the time of the commercial’s release. He added that the “drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking,” and wrote “that’s me playing the flute at the beginning.”

Earlier this year, the rapper teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for “Gravity.” Tyler, the Creator’s most recent album, 2019’s lauded Igor, won the Grammy for Best Rap Album last year.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, the Creator, Tyler

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.