Tyler, the Creator Drops New Song ‘Tell Me How’

Tyler, the Creator has dropped new song “Tell Me How.” He originally wrote the track for a Coca-Cola commercial released last month.

“Tell me how it tastes, yeah, the good, good, good,” he raps over a bouncy soundscape. “I’m a little down with the good, good, good.”

In the commercial, the effervescent song and soda inspires people from all walks of life to dance all around a city, from a corner store and hotel room, to the dinner table and into the streets.

“I provided Coca-Cola with all the sounds for this,” he tweeted at the time of the commercial’s release. He added that the “drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking,” and wrote “that’s me playing the flute at the beginning.”

Earlier this year, the rapper teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for “Gravity.” Tyler, the Creator’s most recent album, 2019’s lauded Igor, won the Grammy for Best Rap Album last year.