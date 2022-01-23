Tyler, the Creator Provides Soundtrack for Virgil Abloh’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Tyler, the Creator provided the music for late designer Virgil Abloh’s Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection during Paris Fashion Week.

While the Louis Vuitton fashion show took place earlier this week, the rapper posted behind-the-scenes photos and video from the event on social media Sunday, with Tyler acknowledging conductor Gustavo Dudamel — who led the Chineke! Orchestra — as well as arranger Arthur Verocai and musical director Benji B for the 20-minute presentation, which doubled as a tribute to Abloh, who died in Nov. 2021 at the age of 41.

“I can not articulate what this means to me,” Tyler — who also appeared briefly riding a bike during the fashion show — wrote on Instagram. “Eyes with the water works because these sounds filled the air.”

Following Abloh’s death after a private cancer battle, Tyler was among the many artists who paid tribute to the designer that had an enormous impact on hip-hop.

“Sir Abloh was a true geek about things. Passion seeped through everything he did. Whether a random set of songs we’ve never heard or what pantone the wing of a plane should be, he always meant it,” the rapper wrote at the time.

“Sometimes, part of us sharing our wild ideas is to get approval from our peers to keep it pushing, but virgil was ALWAYS a cheerleader. For everyone. That hand of his opened doors, lead people in and tossed the keys outside for the next person to have. i wish i was able to see him see what his helping hand did for me. his spirit is around tho. i feel it. he’ll see it. i’ll keep pushing and trying things while leaving the door open. he’ll shake those pom-poms. we’ll keep that on loop.”