Too Many Tylers

Tyler, the Creator Confronts His Flaws and Past Selves on ‘Sorry Not Sorry’

Track marks the second offering from Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale
tyler the creator sorry not sorry call me if you get lost the estate sale
Tyler, the Creator(s) Tyler, the Creator/YouTube

Tyler, the Creator has released another new track, “Sorry Not Sorry,” from the upcoming Estate Sale edition of his celebrated 2021 album, Call Me If You Get Lost

“Sorry Not Sorry” is a brutally raw track that finds Tyler copping to and apologizing for (sorta) everything from his behavior in various relationships to buying climate-destroying cars to not properly honoring his ancestors: “I’m sorry to my ancestors, I know I’m supposed to fight/But this ice shining brighter than a black man’s plight, I’ma make it right/In the meantime, I’ll give some advice while these blood diamonds getting cleaned off.”

The song also arrives with a music video, which Tyler directed. In the clip, a small crowd gathers for a surreal show/exhibition, in which various Tylers from his past eras mill about a field. During the proceedings, a shirtless Tyler slowly picks off all the other Tylers, the video ending with a brutal beatdown of Call Me If You Get Lost-era Tyler.

“Sorry Not Sorry” marks the second song Tyler has shared from The Estate Sale, following “Dogtooth,” which arrived earlier this week. The Estate Sale drops this Friday, March 31. It will feature several songs Tyler recorded during the making of Call Me If You Get Lost, but didn’t include on the final track list. 

As he explained on Twitter, “Call me if you get lost was the first album I made with alot of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of the songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so i’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

