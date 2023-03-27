Tyler, the Creator Issues Warning About Social Climbing Men on New Single ‘Dogtooth’

Tyler, the Creator is a people-pleaser in more ways than one. Two years after the arrival of his acclaimed album Call Me If You Get Lost, the rapper has announced a deluxe edition featuring outtakes from the original album. Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is set for release on March 31 with the inclusion of the newly shared record “Dogtooth,” a brazen ode to giving and not receiving.

“She could ride my face, I don’t want nothin’ in return/Because if she get off, then I get off, that’s my concern,” Tyler, the Creator raps from an industrial construction site in the accompanying music video he directed himself. There aren’t any safety vests or hard hats throwing off his vibes. Even during the shots that show him walking a group of dogs through a field, he keeps his allergies at bay with hypoallergenic breeds and some Allegra.

When Tyler, the Creator isn’t praising women on “Dogtooth,” he’s reinforcing the guards around him. “Virgil my chaperone, he look out from overhead,” he raps at one point, shouting out the late designer Virgil Abloh. In another, he warns women to never take advice from men with “a lean gut” trying to tell them what to do with their bodies. “Don’t call me king, I’m not your twin,” he mentions, weary of them, too. I’m not your brother, we just met.”

On Twitter, the rapper wrote: “Call me if you get lost was the first album I made with alot of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of the songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so i’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

Last year, Call Me If You Get Lost was awarded Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. “Call Me If You Get Lost manages to meet the world in the middle, with Tyler bringing a host of characters into his universe, as he finds himself maturing into his own talents. The whole thing is hosted by hip-hop mixtape legend DJ Drama,” Rolling Stone wrote about the album that landed in the fourth spot on a list of the 50 Best Albums of 2021.