Tyler, the Creator Drops Two New Songs: ‘Best Interest,’ ‘Group B’

Tyler, the Creator has shared two new songs, “Best Interest” and “Group B,” the latter of which also arrived with a music video.

“Best Interest” finds Tyler jumping between a pitch-shifted croon and raspy bars over a soulful groove whose sweet chimes, strings and horns are tinged with the occasional surreal synth flourish.

In the YouTube description, Tyler said “Best Interest” was an unfinished track from the Igor sessions. He added that the video was filmed spur-of-the-moment when he asked a friend to run the camera while he performed the track a cappella during an excursion that involved a boat and an alligator. “Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!” Tyler said.

“Group B,” meanwhile, boasts a similar sonic palette but seems to be more recent, as it finds Tyler referencing his sole Grammy nomination for Igor amid a string of other casually ridiculous boasts, culminating with a cheeky reference to Greta Thunberg, “Foot is on the gas/I ain’t letting off/Every car is gas/Pissing Greta off.”

Tyler, the Creator released Igor in May. The album is up for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.