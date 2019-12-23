 Tyler, the Creator Shares New Songs: 'Best Interest,' 'Group B' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next My Chemical Romance Return in Los Angeles: Meet the Fans Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tyler, the Creator Drops Two New Songs: ‘Best Interest,’ ‘Group B’

Rapper says “Best Interest” is unfinished cut from Igor and he filmed the video impromptu with no backing track

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tyler, the Creator has shared two new songs, “Best Interest” and “Group B,” the latter of which also arrived with a music video.

“Best Interest” finds Tyler jumping between a pitch-shifted croon and raspy bars over a soulful groove whose sweet chimes, strings and horns are tinged with the occasional surreal synth flourish.

In the YouTube description, Tyler said “Best Interest” was an unfinished track from the Igor sessions. He added that the video was filmed spur-of-the-moment when he asked a friend to run the camera while he performed the track a cappella during an excursion that involved a boat and an alligator. “Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!” Tyler said.

“Group B,” meanwhile, boasts a similar sonic palette but seems to be more recent, as it finds Tyler referencing his sole Grammy nomination for Igor amid a string of other casually ridiculous boasts, culminating with a cheeky reference to Greta Thunberg, “Foot is on the gas/I ain’t letting off/Every car is gas/Pissing Greta off.”

Tyler, the Creator released Igor in May. The album is up for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.