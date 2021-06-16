Tyler, the Creator Drops New Quick-Hit Song, ‘Lumberjack’

Tyler, the Creator has released a short new song, “Lumberjack,” along with an accompanying video, which he directed under his Wolf Haley alias.

The track — which clocks in at just over a minute — opens with a lazy spoken-word bit that finds Tyler talking about plans for a snowy weekend in Utah over woozy synths. “Lumberjack” transforms when the drums kick in, and Tyler proceeds to peel off punchlines like, “Rolls Royce pull up, black boy hop out/Shout out to my mother and my father, didn’t pull out.”

The “Lumberjack” video is classic Tyler as well: A series of surreal vignettes as he reads old car magazines in bed, raps on top of a stack of suitcases, gets his nails done, and finds himself trapped in a blizzard.

“Lumberjack” marks Tyler’s second release of the year, following “Tell Me How,” which officially arrived in March, but appeared first in a Coca-Cola commercial released a month prior. At the time, “Tell Me How” marked his first proper solo release since 2019, although in the interim he collaborated with Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist, Lil Yachty, and Brent Faiyaz

Tyler, the Creator’s most recent album, the Grammy-winning Igor, was released in 2019. At the end of that year, he dropped a pair of loose singles, “Best Interest” and “Group B.”