Tyler, the Creator Releases Short Zany Video for ‘Lemonhead’

Tyler, the Creator’s “Lemonhead” is only a minute long, but the rapper still managed to put out a memorable visual for the Call Me If You Get Lost track on Thursday, starring his alter ego Wolf Haley.

The clip starts off with Tyler in a field, talking to an elderly tubist in uniform and trying to demonstrate how to play the instrument. “Mr. Bobo was a very talented individual, but I don’t think I was doing my best articulating what I wanted,” Tyler says in voiceover. “I know the tuba was too heavy for him, but I needed to get this shit done.”

As the video transitions into the song itself, it cuts to the surreal image of Tyler cruising through the field on a speedboat as he raps, a similar vibe to his recent BET Awards performance. He ends the video in a lot full of pastel cars before riding off on a high wheel bicycle.

Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost last month and performed a livestream concert at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg for the album. Along with Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, the rapper will headline the 2021 Day N Vegas festival, which will take place November 12th through 14th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.