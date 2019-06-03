Tyler, the Creator Announces North American Tour Dates

Fresh off his headlining set at Governors Ball, Tyler, the Creator has announced a new set of North American tour dates in support of his new album Igor.
The tour will begin Labor Day weekend at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, with 34 stops in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and more before wrapping up October 26th in Houston. The tour also includes several dates in London, marking the official end to Tyler’s ban from the UK over offensive lyrics.
The rapper GoldLink will open for all North American dates, with Jaden Smith filling the second opening slot in September and Blood Orange in October. Tyler, the Creator will also perform at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, later this month.
Igor is Tyler’s first album to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart; his previous LP, 2017’s Flower Boy, debuted at Number Two. He recently performed the new album in full in an intimate Los Angeles show, livestreamed on Apple Music.
Tyler, the Creator Tour Dates
June 21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
August 30 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 4 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 6 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ GoldLink, Jaden SMith
September 16 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton
September 17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton
September 18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton
September 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
September 29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith
October 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange
October 26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange