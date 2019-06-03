Tyler, the Creator Announces North American Tour Dates

Fresh off his headlining set at Governors Ball, Tyler, the Creator has announced a new set of North American tour dates in support of his new album Igor.

The tour will begin Labor Day weekend at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, with 34 stops in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and more before wrapping up October 26th in Houston. The tour also includes several dates in London, marking the official end to Tyler’s ban from the UK over offensive lyrics.

The rapper GoldLink will open for all North American dates, with Jaden Smith filling the second opening slot in September and Blood Orange in October. Tyler, the Creator will also perform at Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, later this month.

Igor is Tyler’s first album to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart; his previous LP, 2017’s Flower Boy, debuted at Number Two. He recently performed the new album in full in an intimate Los Angeles show, livestreamed on Apple Music.

Tyler, the Creator Tour Dates

June 21 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

August 30 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 1 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 4 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 6 – Toronto, ONT @ Scotiabank Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 7 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 10 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden w/ GoldLink, Jaden SMith

September 16 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

September 17 – London, UK @ O2 Bixton

September 18 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton

September 21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoor w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 27 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 28 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

September 29 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena w/ GoldLink, Jaden Smith

October 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 23 – Dallas, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange

October 26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena w/ GoldLink, Blood Orange