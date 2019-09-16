Tyler, the Creator Channels Igor Alter-Ego in ‘A Boy Is a Gun’ Video

Tyler, the Creator wanders around a luxurious mansion as his alter-ego Igor in the new video for “A Boy Is a Gun.”

The visual follows Tyler — decked out in a blonde wig, sunglasses and several colorful outfits — as he gazes from the home’s balcony, runs through a maze-like garden and reclines in a bathtub. At the climax, he appears to be in some kind of emotional turmoil, screaming and falling to the ground as a man swims alone in a pool and eventually rides away in a car.

“A Boy Is a Gun” appears on Tyler’s fifth LP, IGOR, which arrived in May and also featured the single “Earfquake,” along with guest spots from Kanye West, Pharrell, Solange, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and Santigold.

Tyler’s tour supporting IGOR continues September 16th with the first of three shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. A North American trek launches September 21st in Columbia, Maryland and wraps with his eighth-annual Camp Flog Gnaw carnival on November 9th and 10th. That event, set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, will also feature Solange, YG, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Thundercat, Willow Smith, 21 Savage, Blood Orange and Earl Sweatshirt.