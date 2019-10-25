 Tyler, the Creator Shows Vulnerable Side of Love in ‘I Think’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Kanye Left His New Number on Drake's Porch. It's Unclear if Drake Updated His Contacts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tyler, the Creator Showcases Vulnerable Side of Love in New ‘I Think’ Video

Latest Igor visual is “a fraction of the video,” rapper says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tyler, the Creator navigates a crowded club while pondering his feelings for a romantic interest in his new video for “I Think.” The single appears on his fifth LP, Igor, which arrived in May.

Self-directed under his Wolf Haley moniker, the visual opens in a bathroom, where folks are playing dice and a couple stumbles out of a stall. Wearing a pastel color-block suit, a blonde wig and shades per his alter-ego look, Tyler contemplates his emotions as he studies himself in a mirror before he’s violently thrown out of the bathroom by the dice players.

“I don’t know where I’m going/But I know what I’m showing,” he sings. “Feelings, that’s what I’m pouring/What the fuck is your motive?”

Tyler steadies himself as he makes his way down a hallway into a crowded club where he searches for the object of his affection. The nearly two-minute clip ends on Tyler looking vulnerable and alone, but it ends on a hopeful note. The clip’s caption states it’s “a fraction of the video,” so the storyline will presumably continue.

The video follows Tyler’s previously released Igor videos for “Earfquake” and “A Boy is a Gun.” Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is set to take place on November 9th and 10th at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.