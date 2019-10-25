Tyler, the Creator Showcases Vulnerable Side of Love in New ‘I Think’ Video

Tyler, the Creator navigates a crowded club while pondering his feelings for a romantic interest in his new video for “I Think.” The single appears on his fifth LP, Igor, which arrived in May.

Self-directed under his Wolf Haley moniker, the visual opens in a bathroom, where folks are playing dice and a couple stumbles out of a stall. Wearing a pastel color-block suit, a blonde wig and shades per his alter-ego look, Tyler contemplates his emotions as he studies himself in a mirror before he’s violently thrown out of the bathroom by the dice players.

“I don’t know where I’m going/But I know what I’m showing,” he sings. “Feelings, that’s what I’m pouring/What the fuck is your motive?”

Tyler steadies himself as he makes his way down a hallway into a crowded club where he searches for the object of his affection. The nearly two-minute clip ends on Tyler looking vulnerable and alone, but it ends on a hopeful note. The clip’s caption states it’s “a fraction of the video,” so the storyline will presumably continue.

The video follows Tyler’s previously released Igor videos for “Earfquake” and “A Boy is a Gun.” Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is set to take place on November 9th and 10th at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium.