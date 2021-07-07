Tyler, the Creator Bests Doja Cat on Artists 500 Chart

Tyler, the Creator beat Doja Cat to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart.

The rapper topped the chart for the first time after pulling in 163.6 million song streams for the week of June 25th through July 1st. The achievement followed the release of Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, pulling in 140.1 million song streams to help it move 167,100 album-equivalent units.

Doja Cat, meanwhile, cracked the Top 10 of the Artists 500 for the first time and scored a new peak placement, Number Two with 133 million song streams. The pop artist’s new album, Planet Her, debuted on the RS200 at Number Two, accumulating 117.4 million song streams to help it move 107,200 album-equivalent units.

Top Artists The week of June 25, 2021 1 Tyler, the Creator Song Streams 163.6M Song Streams 163.6M Top Song WUSYANAME Weeks on Chart 336 Peak Position 2 2 Doja Cat Song Streams 133M Song Streams 133M Top Song Kiss Me More Weeks on Chart 100 Peak Position 3 3 Drake Song Streams 119.2M Song Streams 119.2M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 333 Peak Position 1 4 Olivia Rodrigo Song Streams 111.5M Song Streams 111.5M Top Song good 4 u Weeks on Chart 31 Peak Position 1 5 Polo G Song Streams 96M Song Streams 96M Top Song RAPSTAR Weeks on Chart 127 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Further down the chart, rising reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro hit a new peak of Number 53. The Puerto Rican musician pulled in 31.3 million song streams as his new album, Vice Versa, bowed at Number 19 on the RS200 with 24.7 million song streams. Mary J. Blige also saw a boost, rising to a new peak of Number 228 with 11.3 million song streams after the release of her new Amazon Prime documentary.

Britney Spears saw a noticeable uptick in streams as well, likely in response to her bombshell testimony about life under her controversial conservatorship. The pop star hit a new peak of Number 126 with 17.3 million streams, a 31% increase from the previous week.

Elsewhere on the Artists 500, Måneskin, the Italian rock outfit that just won Eurovision, saw a big rise in their streams as they jumped from Number 349 to Number 172, picking up 13.8 million song streams. And there were several Artists 500 debuts this week including country singer Walker Hayes at Number 352 with 8.2 million and indie stalwarts Modest Mouse at Number 416 with 7 million.

See the full Artists 500 chart here.