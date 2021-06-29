Tyler, the Creator Pours His Heart Out at Kid’s Birthday Party in New ‘Corso’ Video

Tyler, the Creator is tasked with livening up a kid’s dull birthday party in the new music video for “Corso,” a track off his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost.

The clip, which Tyler directed under his Wolf Haley alias, opens with a pair of kids trying to figure out what to do and where they are after one of their bikes pops a flat tire. In search of help, one peers into the window of a venue, where Tyler is seated next to a man urging him to bring some energy to the party with a performance. Tyler ultimately accepts and after conferring with the DJ — played, of course, by DJ Drama, who features throughout Call Me If You Get Lost — he launches into “Corso.”

Tyler proceeds to bewilder the assembled partygoers as he dances across the tables and spits the emotionally raw track about a doomed relationship. By the end, he’s wiping tears from his eyes as everyone stares at him silently — except the guy who cajoled him into the performance in the first place, who slaps his back and proclaims, “That’s what I’m talking about!”

Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost last Friday, June 25th. The album follows his 2019 Grammy-winning effort Igor.