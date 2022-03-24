A Punctual Tyler, the Creator Raps About the Woes of Waiting in ‘Come On, Let’s Go’

Waiting outside a friend’s house while they’re still getting ready is likely the most frustrating, all-too-relatable feeling — just ask Tyler, the Creator. On Thursday, he released his collaboration with A Bathing Ape founder Nigo, “Come On, Let’s Go,” and its accompanying video, in which he performs the track while not-so-patiently idling as a date gets ready inside (Tyler directed the video as well).

Wearing his signature Call Me If You Get Lost hat, Tyler paces the driveway by his yellow sports car, breaking a sweat while his girlfriend gets ready inside a fancy house. “How you get a attitude ’cause I’m gettin’ mad?/’Cause you wanna take twenty minutes and a half/And on top of that, I gotta get gas,” he raps. “Ahh, the freeway, picked up traffic/What the fuck is you doin’? We gotta dip-dip-dip-dip-dip.”

Pharrell — who produced the track for Nigo’s I Know Nigo album out Friday — makes a second-long cameo in the clip, before Tyler climbs a ladder and arrives on the roof of the house as the video comes to an end.

The new Tyler track marks the fourth offering from Nigo’s upcoming compilation, following Pusha T’s “Hear Me Clearly,” Kid Cudi’s “Want It Bad,” and A$AP Rocky’s “Arya.” A$AP Ferg and Lil Uzi Vert are also set to appear on the LP, which was executive-produced by Pharrell.

Tyler is currently on tour with Vince Staples and Kali Uchis in promotion of his LP Call Me If You Get Lost, which he dropped last year.