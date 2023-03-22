Tyler, the Creator, Coi Leray Discuss Hip-Hop’s Perception in ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Trailer

The shifting view of hip-hop in pop culture is at the center of a new trailer for upcoming docuseries RapCaviar Presents. The clip goes behind the scenes with acts including Tyler, the Creator, Coi Leray, City Girls, Polo G, and Roddy Ricch as they discuss issues of perception, race, and gender.

The six-part series, which premieres on Hulu in its entirety on March 30, is based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015. Each episode spotlights a different artist, starting with Tyler, the Creator, who reflects on his mentorship from Pharrell.

The final episode, titled "Rhyme and Punishment," focuses on the theme of law enforcement in America and its relationship with rap. That episode will include appearances from Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, Maino, and Killer Mike.

The City Girls episode, which looks at female rappers and sexuality, is also set to feature Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, and Saweetie. Cardi B and Doja Cat will make appearances in the episode on Coi Leray. Hulu describes the series as a “deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.”

RapCaviar Presents was creative directed by Karam Gill, with Steve Rivo as showrunner. The episodes were directed by Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett.