Camp Flog Gnaw 2023: Tyler, the Creator’s Music Carnival Returns After Four Years

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is back. For the first time since 2019, the music event will return with a new lineup of performers — but it’s keeping its location at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Camp Flog Gnaw has always taken place far outside of the normal date range of music’s summer festival season. For 2023, the carnival is scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12.

The 2023 lineup is being kept under wraps for the time being, but Tyler, the Creator might have dropped a few hints about who to expect. The day before the official announcement of the event, which he confirmed would be returning last year, the rapper appeared in the music video for Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s latest collaboration “The Hillbillies.” He wasn’t a featured guest on the song itself, but he did take over the frame in a few shots in addition to the footage captured at Dodger Stadium itself.

“The Hillbillies” also features an interpolation of “Sticky,” the Honestly, Nevermind single Drake dropped last year. Drake’s own history with Camp Flog Gnaw is complicated, mostly because he showed up at the 2019 show as a surprise headliner and the crowd swiftly decided that he was the wrong special guest. In the lead-up to the event, rumors swirled that Frank Ocean would be making a rare appearance.

Fans who were expecting to hear the elusive musician were, despite never having any confirmation of this plan, disappointed. Their booing went on until Drake eventually left the stage altogether. After Ocean’s disastrous appearance at Coachella this year — which found him being replaced by Blink-182 and the EDM trio of Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again… for the festival’s second weekend — Drake was probably the best choice, anyway.

This year’s show will feature carnival games and food stands. Early access to purchase passes begins Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m. PST. The last Camp Flog Gnaw also included performances from H.E.R., Thundercat, Willow Smith, 21 Savage, Blood Orange, DaBaby, Juice WRLD, Earl Sweatshirt, Clairo, the Internet, FKA Twigs, GoldLink, Yasiin Bey (the rapper also known as Mos Def) and Omar Apollo.