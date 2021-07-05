Watch Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Livestream Concert

Tyler, the Creator has released a full video of his recent Call Me If You Get Lost live-streamed concert. The hour-plus-long clip, recorded at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, features numerous tracks off his new album.

The rapper originally performed the concert on July 1st as a Twitch broadcast to celebrate the release of Call Me If You Get Lost, the follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning effort Igor.

Tyler, the Creator has dropped several music videos in support of the album, including for “Corso,” directed under the rapper’s Wolf Haley alias. He also helmed the video for “Lumberjack,” which features series of surreal vignettes where he reads old car magazines in bed, raps on top of a stack of suitcases, gets his nails done, and finds himself trapped in a blizzard.

Along with Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator will headline the 2021 Day N Vegas festival, which will take place November 12th through 14th at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The festival will also feature sets from DaBaby, YG, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Polo G, Ari Lennox, Don Tolliver, Griselda, Joey Bada$$, Cordae, and Freddie Gibbs, among others.