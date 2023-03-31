Watch Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky Take a Trip in ‘Wharf Talk’ Video

Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky have teamed up in a music video for “Wharf Talk,” off Tyler’s The Estate Sale edition of his 2021 celebrated 2021 album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The rapper self-directed the clip, which sees the pair vacationing in the woods.

As the video opens, Tyler is on his own having a picnic in a green field. After he packs up, he heads for the wilderness, where he meets up with A$AP at a cabin on a lake. The video is stylized and slick, with some very nice luggage on display.

The Estate Sale, out today, features several songs Tyler recorded during the making of Call Me If You Get Lost, but didn't include on the final track list. The video for "Wharf Talk" is the third self-directed video from the rapper recently, following on the heels of "Sorry Not Sorry."

Tyler explained the release on Twitter, noting, “Call me if you get lost was the first album I made with a lot of songs that didn’t make the final cut. Some of the songs I really love and knew they would never see the light of day, so i’ve decided to put a few of them out.”

Tyler, the Creator also appeared in an episode of the new Hulu docuseries RapCaviar Presents, out now. The six-part series is based on the influential Spotify playlist launched in 2015. Each episode spotlights a different artist, starting with Tyler, who reflects on his mentorship from Pharrell.