Tyler, the Creator to Perform at the 2020 Grammys

Tyler, the Creator will perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards, the rapper announced on Tuesday night. His chart-topping album Igor is nominated this year for Best Rap Album. The awards will take place on January 26th.

Other performers announced so far include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith (reportedly with Run-DMC) and a duet between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Grande’s appearance is a surprise turnaround from just one year ago, when the singer refused to even attend the ceremony following a public spat with the show’s producers over song choices in her scheduled performance.

Demi Lovato will also be performing for the first time in nearly three years, following her overdose in July 2018 and subsequent hiatus from music. The ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year in a row.

Last month, Tyler released an unfinished Igor cut, “Best Interest,” along with another song “Group B” that boasts about his sole Grammy nomination. He hosted his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival last November at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, where surprise headliner Drake was booed offstage.