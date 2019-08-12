×
Tyler, the Creator Taps Solange, YG, Brockhampton for Camp Flog Gnaw

Eighth annual festival will also feature H.E.R., Willow Smith, 21 Savage, Thundercat

Tyler, the Creator performs on Day 1 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival on June 21st, 2019.

Tyler, the Creator (above) announced the lineup for his eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, featuring Solange, YG, Brockhampton and more.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tyler, the Creator has enlisted Solange, YG and Brockhampton to perform at his eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, taking place November 9th and 10th at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

Other performers include H.E.R., Thundercat, Willow Smith, 21 Savage, Blood Orange, DaBaby, Juice WRLD, Earl Sweatshirt, Clairo, The Internet, FKA Twigs, GoldLink, Yasiin Bey (the rapper known as Mos Def) and Omar Apollo. The poster also teases a performance from a special unannounced headliner. The full lineup can be viewed on the Camp Flog Gnaw website.

Passes for the Carnival will go on sale Friday, August 16th, at 12:00 PT, with two-day general admission passes running at $245 plus fees. Pre-sale tickets have already sold out.

Staying true to the name, Camp Flog Gnaw will also host carnival game booths and a variety of food stands. (Attendees can purchase an unlimited game pass for an additional $130.) Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has also partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to Inner City Arts and Through Music-Los Angeles, two arts education non-profits in the LA area.

