 Tyler, the Creator Scores First Number One on RS 200 With 'Call Me If You Get Lost' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Val Kilmer Uses Home Movies to Reflect on Career in Trailer for 'Val' Documentary
Home Music Music News

Tyler, the Creator Scores First Number One on RS 200 With ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ bows at Number Two.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tyler, the Creator arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tyler, the Creator arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tyler, the Creator scores his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart this week with Call Me If You Get Lost, his seventh studio album. Call Me If You Get Lost pulled in just over 167,000 units in its first week, which marks the fifth biggest debut of 2021 so far. 

Coming in second this week is Planet Her, the third studio album from Doja Cat. This marks a new career peak on the RS 200 for Doja Cat. Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes and Polo G’s Hall of Fame round out the top five. 

Top Albums

The week of June 25, 2021
1

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, the Creator
NEW!
Album Units 167.1K
2

Planet Her

Doja Cat
NEW!
Album Units 107.2K
3

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo
Album Units 92.1K
4

The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Durk, Lil Baby
Album Units 49.7K
5

Hall of Fame

Polo G
Album Units 47.7K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other notable debuts include Beartooth’s Below (Number 16), Rauw Alejandro’s Vice Versa (Number 19), Ski Mask the Slump God’s Sin City The Mixtape (Number 43) and Modest Mouse’s The Golden Casket (Number 88). All of these mark the artists’ career peaks. 

Elsewhere, following the release of her My Life documentary on Amazon Prime, Mary J. Blige’s My Life debuts at Number 184, marking her first-ever appearance on the RS 200. Garth Brooks reaches a new peak on the RS 200 with The Legacy Collection re-entering the chart for the first time since December 2019, at Number 13.

See the full RS 200 here.

In This Article: Doja Cat, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.