 Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence - Rolling Stone
Tyga Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence After Turning Himself in to LAPD

Rapper went to police after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her

Jon Blistein

tyga domestic violence allegations turned in

Tyga

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Tyga voluntarily turned himself in to Los Angeles police Tuesday, October 12th, after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her.

A representative for the LAPD told Rolling Stone: “Michael Stevenson [Tyga] went to Hollywood Div around 9:00 am where he was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, 273.5 A PC. Bail is $50,000. The domestic violence incident occurred on 10/11/21. Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released.”

Tyga did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. Swanson also did not immediately return a request for comment.

The alleged altercation between Tyga and Swanson reportedly took place early Monday morning, after Swanson showed up at Tyga’s house. On her Instagram Stories, Swanson shared photos and videos in which she has a large bruise near her eye, while she also showed a cuff of her sweatshirt, which appeared to have a bloodstain on it. Accompanying those two posts, Swanson wrote, “I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.” And, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

Swanson also shared a text message exchange, ostensibly between her and Tyga — although the person was unidentified — that allegedly showed Tyga sent a car to pick Swanson up and bring her to his house. In the caption, Swanson addressed TMZ and pushed back on their report that she had shown up at Tyga’s house uninvited: “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited,” she claimed. “When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.” 

