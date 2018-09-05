Rolling Stone
Ty Segall Takes on Grateful Dead, John Lennon, Neil Young Songs on Upcoming Covers LP

Hear rocker’s fuzzed-out take on Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m a Man” from ‘Fudge Sandwich’

Ty Segall will take on songs by the Grateful Dead, John Lennon, Funkadelic and Neil Young on the prolific rocker’s new covers album Fudge Sandwich.

Ahead of the LP’s October 26th arrival, Segall shared the album’s fuzzed-out garage rendition of Spencer Davis Group’s blues-rock classic “I’m a Man.”

Elsewhere on Fudge Sandwich, Segall tackles the Grateful Dead’s “St. Stephen,” Young’s “The Loner,” War’s 1975 hit “Low Rider,” Lennon’s aching “Isolation,” as well as tracks by prog rockers Gong, Krautrock stalwarts Amon Düül II, art rockers Sparks, punk acts the Dils and Rudimentary Peni and more.

Fudge Sandwich arrives less than 10 months after Segall dropped his latest LP Freedom’s Goblin, the rocker’s 10th solo album in as many years.

Fudge Sandwich Track List

  1. “Low Rider” (War)
  2. “I’m A Man” (Spencer Davis Group)
  3. “Isolation” (John Lennon)
  4. “Hit it And Quit it” (Funkadelic)
  5. “Class War” (The Dils)
  6. “The Loner” (Neil Young)
  7. “Pretty Miss Titty” (Gong)
  8. “Archangel Thunderbird” (Amon Düül II)
  9. “Rotten To The Core” (Rudimentary Peni)
  10. “St. Stephen” (Grateful Dead)
  11. “Slowboat” (Sparks)

