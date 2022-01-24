Ty Segall Previews ‘Whirlybird’ Soundtrack With New Song

Ty Segall has dropped new single “Story of the Century” from the upcoming soundtrack for documentary film, Whirlybird. It’s the musician’s first feature film score. He collaborated on the set with the film’s director Matt Yoka, whom Segall has previously worked with on music videos and other projects.

For the score, Segall worked closely with Yoka who provided notes and the musician fed off the film’s imagery as well as the storyline to craft the score, which features synth, drum machine, Wurlitzer keyboard, guitars, drums and other percussion. Mikal Cronin also played saxophone and cowrote the title track with Segall.

The visualizer for the pulsating “Story of the Century” incorporates the above elements with a frenetic vibe as a helicopter flies above Los Angeles streets and highways, getting a bird’s eye view as it surveys the news breaking below.

Whirlybird follows the story of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, the co-founders of Los Angeles News Service as they pursued breaking news via their pioneering use of a helicopter, including the 1992 riots and O.J. Simpson’s slow speed chase.

The soundtrack, which follows Segall’s video for “Harmonizer” from his album of the same name, arrives on Feb. 22 and is available for pre-order via Drag City.