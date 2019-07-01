Ty Segall Gets Futuristic in Scorching New Song ‘Radio’

Ty Segall has a psychedelic identity crisis in his futuristic new song “Radio.” The track is the second single to his forthcoming album First Taste, out August 2nd via Drag City.

“The body has gone away/And given me a new name,” Segall observes in the opening lines, before professing over a searing parade of instruments ranging from the koto to the saxophone: “I just want to sit and watch the new radio/Watching people die all night long on the radio/It makes me feel like I am living for free.”

“‘Radio’ is a science non-fiction song,” Segall said in a statement. “We live in a Cronenberg film. It has videodrome saxoheadphones. I am a slave to the new radio and so are you.”

The song follows the single “First Taste,” which Segall released last June accompanied by a grotesque slasher-flick inspired video. According to Segall, “Radio” arrives just in time for the Fourth of July, and “should satisfy all our barely-subsumed bloodlust and immutable desire to rule while also providing a majestically boomboxable anthem to revel along with at the cookout.”

Segall will perform First Taste—along with beloved albums from his decade-long career—at his upcoming residences in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and overseas. The multi-night runs kick off on July 26th, where he’ll play L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom every Friday until September 27th. He’ll spend October 1st through 5th at Brooklyn’s Warsaw, before heading off to Paris, London, Berlin and the Netherlands.