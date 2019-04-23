Ty Segall Plans New York, Los Angeles Residencies

Ty Segall makes a lot of noise. Since 2008, the California garage-rocker has released nearly a dozen solo albums, plus quite a few collaborations, EPs, one-off singles and more. This summer and fall, Segall will explore his back catalog with a series of multi-night residencies in Los Angeles and New York at which he’ll perform several of his best-loved albums in full.

The albums in question are Melted (2010), Goodbye Bread (2011), Manipulator (2014) and Emotional Mugger (2016), all of which contain many a tasty riff and a hummable chorus. Segall will be joined by his current backing crew, the Freedom Band, at all shows, each of which will also include a mystery set of other songs.

The fun begins in L.A., where Segall will play the Teragram Ballroom every Friday from July 26th to September 27th. After that he’ll head to New York for five consecutive nights at the Brooklyn venue Warsaw in early October, followed by a handful of full-album performances in London, Paris, Berlin and the Netherlands.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Segall was humble about his ongoing success as a recording and touring act. “To me success has already happened,” he said. “I get to make records and live doing that. Success is that…All this other shit is just the cherry on top.”

Ty Segall and the Freedom Band Tour Dates

Fri. July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Fri Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Fri. Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Fri. Aug. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)

Fri. Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)

Fri. Sept. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Fri. Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Fri. Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Tues. Oct. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Wed. Oct. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Thurs. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)

Fri. Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)

Sat. Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Wed. Oct. 9 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Thu. Oct. 10 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Fri. Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Sat. Oct. 12 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)

Sun. Oct. 13 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Tue. Oct. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Thu. Oct. 17 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)

Fri. Oct. 18 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)