×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 'Someone Great' Director Talks Fact and Fiction in the Netflix Anti-Rom-Com Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ty Segall Plans New York, Los Angeles Residencies

Garage rocker will play ‘Freedom’s Goblin,’ ‘Goodbye Bread’ and other albums in full at multi-night concert runs

By

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ty Segall performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indio, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ty Segall makes a lot of noise. Since 2008, the California garage-rocker has released nearly a dozen solo albums, plus quite a few collaborations, EPs, one-off singles and more. This summer and fall, Segall will explore his back catalog with a series of multi-night residencies in Los Angeles and New York at which he’ll perform several of his best-loved albums in full.

The albums in question are Melted (2010), Goodbye Bread (2011), Manipulator (2014) and Emotional Mugger (2016), all of which contain many a tasty riff and a hummable chorus. Segall will be joined by his current backing crew, the Freedom Band, at all shows, each of which will also include a mystery set of other songs.

Related

ty segall
Hear Ty Segall Overhaul 'Love Fuzz' for New Live Album
Hear Ty Segall's Excellent Remake of the Dils' 1978 Punk Classic 'Class War'

The fun begins in L.A., where Segall will play the Teragram Ballroom every Friday from July 26th to September 27th. After that he’ll head to New York for five consecutive nights at the Brooklyn venue Warsaw in early October, followed by a handful of full-album performances in London, Paris, Berlin and the Netherlands.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Segall was humble about his ongoing success as a recording and touring act. “To me success has already happened,” he said. “I get to make records and live doing that. Success is that…All this other shit is just the cherry on top.”

Ty Segall and the Freedom Band Tour Dates

Fri. July 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Fri Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Fri. Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Fri. Aug. 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)
Fri. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)
Fri. Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)
Fri. Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)
Fri. Sept. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Fri. Sept. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Fri. Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Tues. Oct. 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Wed. Oct. 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Thurs. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)
Fri. Oct. 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Emotional Mugger)
Sat. Oct. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Wed. Oct. 9 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Thu. Oct. 10 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Fri. Oct. 11 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Sat. Oct. 12 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Goodbye Bread)
Sun. Oct. 13 – London, UK @ Oval Space (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)
Tue. Oct. 15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Thu. Oct. 17 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Ty Segall plays ??? + Melted)
Fri. Oct. 18 – Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat (Ty Segall plays ??? + Manipulator)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad