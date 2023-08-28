Ty Segall Enters the ‘Void’ on New Song

Indomitable garage rocker Ty Segall is back with a new song, “Void,” as well as dates for a massive 2024 North American tour.

Clocking in at nearly seven minutes, “Void” is a sprawling, shape-shifting song. The first half drifts across a prog-y expanse, uneasy and mesmerizing, while the end settles in with a heavy guitar crunch: “Through a mirror you’ll see clearer,” Segall sings in the song’s final moments, “The stones are made of dust/And the metal is only rust.”

“Void” is accompanied by a fittingly surreal and psychedelic video that toys with memory, reality, and illusion as Segall (sometimes in a mask, sometimes not) drifts through various landscapes rendered in psychedelic saturated colors. Segall co-directed the video with his wife and frequent collaborator, Denée Segall.

As for his 2024 concert plans, Segall has scheduled a handful of California shows for next February, including two hometown gigs at Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, Feb. 20 and 21. He’ll kick off a proper tour April 19 at 191 Toole in Tucson, Arizona, with the run wrapping May 11 at Harlow’s in Sacramento. Tickets for the newly announced show will go on sale Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. ET, with full info available on Segall’s website.

Segall released his most recent album, Hello, Hi, last year. He also shared his first feature film score, which he composed for Matt Yoka's documentary, Whirlybird.

Ty Segall 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

April 19 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

April 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

April 23 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

April 24 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

April 27 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

April 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

May 1 – Boston, MA @ Royale

May 2 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

May 3 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

May 6 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

May 7 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 9 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

May 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s