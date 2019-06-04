Watch Ty Segall Preview New Album With Slasher Flick-Inspired ‘Taste’ Video

Ty Segall reveals himself to be literally the most cut throat rocker out there in the wild new video for his new song “Taste.” The track will appear on Segall’s upcoming album, First Taste, out August 2nd via Drag City.

“Taste” is a heavy relentless track with a mesmerizing percussion rumble that buoys a barrage of noise that churns like a buzzsaw without forfeiting any melody. “Our salivating makes it all taste worse,” Segall wails before the song descends into a menacing final breakdown.

The Joshua Erkman-directed clip for “Taste” finds Segall playing a ruthless killer who scopes out his victims and gruesomely disposes of them all because they’re wearing an article of clothing he needs for his own outfit. Though the video has some distinctly old school slasher flick vibes, it takes a surreal turn after Segall finally completes his rhinestone-studded denim ensemble: The musician wanders into a theater where he takes the stage amidst a horde of mannequins and performs a dance that wins him a shiny new trophy.

First Taste follows Segall’s 2018 album, Freedom’s Goblin, while in March he released a new live record, Deforming Lobes. First Taste finds Segall experimenting with a variety of new instruments, including the koto, recorder, bouzouki, harmonizer, mandolin, saxophone and brass. Much of the record will also feature Segall and his longtime bandmate Charles Moothart on drums simultaneously — Segall’s playing will come through the left speaker, while Moothart’s will come through the right.

Segall and the Freedom Band will play residencies in Los Angeles, New York and Europe this summer and fall. Each show will feature a full performance of First Taste along with another select album from Segall’s catalog. Segall will play 10 shows at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles between July 26th and September 27th, after which he’ll play five nights, October 1st through 5th, at Warsaw in Brooklyn, New York. His European run starts October 9th in Paris.

First Taste Track List

1. “Taste”

2. “Whatever”

3. “Ice Plant”

4. “The Fall”

5. “I Worship The Dog”

6. “The Arms”

7. “When I Met My Parents (Part 1)”

8. “I Sing Them”

9. “When I Met My Parents (Part 3)”

10. “Radio”

11. “Self Esteem”

12. “Lone Cowboys”