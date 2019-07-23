Ty Segall Gets Meditative on New Song ‘Ice Plant’

Prolific rocker Ty Segall released “Ice Plant,” a surreal song based on memories of the musician’s childhood. The track is the third and final single off First Taste, out August 2nd via Drag City.

“Ice Plant” features the melodic, intertwining voices of Segall and Freedom Band member Shannon Lay following a chilling intro of bare-boned percussion. “It’s a new day/ The sun don’t know how to say,” Segall sings, before chanting “Let your love rain down on me” in the chorus.

“‘Ice Plant’ is a fever dream reflection of my childhood,” Segall said in a statement. “A past no more. My neighborhood in Laguna Beach was and still is covered in Ice Plants and Eucalyptus trees that would fall on our family’s car and stain the paint job. One winter we tried to surf down the Ice Plant hills.”

“Ice Plant” follows the First Taste singles “Taste” and “Radio.” Segall will kick off his residency tour this Friday at Los Angeles’ Telegram Ballroom, where he’ll perform every Friday until September 27th. He’ll then play a stint at the Warsaw in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on October 1st through the 5th before heading off for European shows.