Ty Segall’s ‘Harmonizer’ Video Has Smashed Synths, Smooshed Cakes and More

Ty Segall has released a new video for “Harmonizer,” the title track from his most recent album.

“Harmonizer” pairs Segall’s signature scuzz-bomb guitar riffs with the simple, but heavy clatter of drum machine percussion. Segall and his wife/collaborator Denée Segall directed the video for the song, which depicts a series of increasingly strange vignettes, from still-life shots of telephones, milk cartons, blenders and rotting bananas, to someone smashing a synthesizer and slowly stepping on a birthday cake.

Segall surprise-released Harmonizer back in August, and physical copies of the LP are slated to start arriving in October. The album features Segall’s recent collaborators, the Freedom Band — Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart — while Danée Segall co-wrote and appears on two tracks as well. Segall co-produced the album with Cooper Crain.

Segall recently launched a short tour in support of Harmonizer, that mostly consists of shows in California and other west coast cities, plus a few festival dates. Segall also has North American dates scheduled for next February, and next June and July.