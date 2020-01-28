Ty Segall’s Fuzz Plots First Tour in Five Years

Fuzz — the trio of Ty Segall, Charles Moothart, and Chad Ubovich — will embark on their first North American tour in five years this May.

The run kicks off May 27th at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco and crisscrosses the United States and Canada over the next month, with a special three-night run at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles June 5th through 7th. Fuzz will wrap the trek June 28th at Mr. Small’s Theater in Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the tour go on sale January 31st at 10 a.m. CT. Per a press release, additional Fuzz news will be announced in the coming weeks.

Segall and Moothart founded Fuzz in 2012 and released their self-titled debut the following year. Ubovich eventually replaced original bassist Roland Cosio, and in 2015 the group released its second LP, II. Along with their two albums, Fuzz have released a handful of seven-inches and EPs, including a live record in 2013 and covers of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man” and the Kinks’ “Till the End of the Day.”

In the years between Fuzz records, Segall has stayed characteristically busy with his own music, releasing four albums between 2016 and 2019. His latest, First Taste, arrived last year.

Fuzz Tour Dates

May 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 29 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

May 30 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

May 31 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

June 2 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

June 3 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Felton Music Hall

June 5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 7 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

June 18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

June 19 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

June 20 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

June 21 — Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

June 22 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

June 24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

June 25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 26 — Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

June 27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

June 28 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater