Ty Dolla $ign, Post Malone Bring the Heat for New Song ‘Spicy’

Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone have released a new song, “Spicy,” set to appear on the former’s upcoming album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, out October 23rd.

The track boasts a heavy low end groove topped with swirling synths and a delicate acoustic guitar loop that winds around Ty and Post’s hazy vocals. “Who tryna freak, bring their homegirl and run it?” Ty sings on the hook, “She my spicy lil mama, she let me bust her piñata/I buy her all the designer, but she’s still leaving tomorrow.”

“I keep talking about this new album being all about frequencies,” Ty said in a statement. “I carefully chose each person that’s on this album based on how each song needed that person’s specific frequency. You know, that magic that only that person could bring to the song. And ‘Spicy’ was no different. This song needed Post’s frequency. Plus, we were overdue for another hit after ‘Psycho.’ I’m just grateful that he lent his frequency to this song because we definitely got another one on our hands. Shout out to my brother Posty!”

Ty and Post Malone previously collaborated on the latter’s 2018 hit, “Psycho” off Beerbongs & Bentleys.

“Spicy” follows Ty’s recent track with Jhené Aiko and Mustard, “By Yourself.” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign marks the singer’s third album and follows 2017’s Beach House 3. Befitting the new record’s title, the album will feature contributions from Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, and more.