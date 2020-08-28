Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj Say Love Doesn’t Come Cheap in New ‘Expensive’ Video

Ty Dolla $ign has already put together an all-star team of collaborators for his upcoming third solo album. For his latest single “Expensive,” he’s recruited Nicki Minaj.

In the video, Ty relishes the lavish life in a mansion, enjoying time poolside with the object of his affection, and though love doesn’t come cheap, it’s worth it. When she pulls up in her luxury car and asks him to help unload her shopping haul, he’s hit with hundreds of boxes. “She’s so expensive, OK,” he sings. “She’s got expensive tastes, eh.” In the visual, bills literally shoot out of his pockets and later his love wears a dress made of cascading money. Meanwhile, Minaj affirms Ty’s sentiments on her verse. “Gotta get me ice if he’s tryna skate,” she raps. “Gotta swipe the Amex if we go on a date.”

In early July, the singer released the house-infused track “Ego Death,” which features Kanye West, FKA Twigs, Skrillex and Serpentwithfeet. Ty’s upcoming LP has gone through a couple of names, but he most recently stated that it will be called Dream House in a radio interview around the time he released “Ego Death.” His last solo album was 2017’s Beach House 3, and in 2018 he teamed up with Jeremih for the collaborative album MihTy.