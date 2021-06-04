 Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn Drop 'I Won' From 'F9' Soundtrack - Rolling Stone
Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn Team Up for New Song ‘I Won’

Track will appear on the upcoming soundtrack to the next Fast and Furious movie, F9

Jon Blistein

Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn have teamed up for a new song, “I Won,” the first official single from the upcoming soundtrack for the next Fast and Furious movie, F9.

The song is anchored by big bass and drum hits, topped by a light synth riff that gives the song a sly edge. The verses from Harlow and 24kGoldn are, fittingly, all about big boasts and fast cars, while Ty Dolla $ign caps things off with a triumphant hook, “Medals round my neck because I won, I won/Now my momma set cause I won, I won.”

“I Won” also arrives with a music video that features Ty, Harlow, and 24kGoldn performing the song and getting edited into various action-packed scenes from F9.

Along with “I Won,” the F9 soundtrack will feature new music from an array of artists including Lil Durk, Skepta, Polo G, Trippie Redd, Offset, Anitta, Don Tolliver, King Von, Kevin Gates, Rico Nasty, and NLE Choppa. The album will be released June 18th, while F9 is set to open in theaters on June 25th.

F9 Soundtrack Tracklist

1. “Fast Lane” – Don Toliver, Lil Durk & Latto
2. “Lane Switcha (Feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J & Project Pat)” – Skepta & Pop Smoke
3. “Hit Em Hard” – Offset, Trippie Redd, Kevin Gates, Lil Durk & King Von
4. “I Won” – Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow & 24kGoldn
5. “Rapido” – Amenazzy, Farruko, Myke Towers & Rochy RD
6. “Breathe (Liam H and Rene LaVice Re-Amp) [Feat. RZA]” – The Prodigy
7. “Real” – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Konshens
8. “Bussin Bussin” – Lil Tecca
9. “Furiosa” – Anitta
10. “Ride Da Night (Feat. Polo G & Teejay3k)” – Kevin Gates
11. “Bushido” – Good Gas & JP THE WAVY
12. “Speed It Up (Feat. Rico Nasty)” – NLE Choppa
13. “Mala” – Jarina De Marco
14. “Exotic Race (Feat. Sean Paul & Dixson Waz)” – Murci

