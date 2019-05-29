×
See Ty Dolla $ign, J. Cole in Reflective ‘Purple Emoji’ Video

Track is set to appear on Ty’s upcoming third solo LP

Ty Dolla $ign issued a tender new video for “Purple Emoji,” his recent single featuring J. Cole.

Director Olivia Rose recruited real-life couples, friends and siblings for the clip, which follows them as they laugh, kiss and embrace. Ty and Cole also appear, singing and rapping, respectively, against stark backdrops.

The intimacy of the visual fits with the duo’s sensitive lyrics — including Cole’s verse focused on romantic commitment. “When we turn like 50, I’m still gonna have all of your messages saved/Purple emojis with horns on it — like the devil, but ain’t nothin’ devilish, babe,” he rhymes over a smooth bassline and snapping drums. “In fact, it’s a Heaven-sent thing/Black angel with the regular name.”

In a statement about the video, Rose said she connected with the song, particularly its “vulnerability,” on an “authentic level.”

“I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share,” she said. “I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love.”

“Purple Emoji” is the first single from Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming third solo LP, which follows 2017’s Beach House 3 and his 2018 collaborative record with Jeremih, MihTy.

