Ty Dolla $ign Taps J Balvin, YG, and Tyga for Fiery New Remix of ‘Spicy’

Track, which also boasts Post Malone, appears on R&B singer’s most recent LP, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Jon Blistein

Ty Dolla $ign has brought in J Balvin, Tyga, and YG for the remix of his 2020 track with Post Malone, “Spicy.”

The track finds Ty laying down a delightfully raunchy new verse to mark the occasion while Balvin, Tyga, and YG follow with equally over-the-top bars. (Post Malone’s verse remains unchanged from the original.)

“Spicy” appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s most recent album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which arrived last October, marking the singer’s third album and first since 2017’s Beach House 3. Befitting its title, the record featured contributions from an array of different artists including Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Thundercat, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Jhené Aiko, and Mustard.

Earlier this month, Ty Dolla $ign teamed up with Tiësto for a new track, “The Business Part II,” which served as an update to the EDM star’s 2020 hit, “The Business.” Ty is also up for one Grammy this year, Best R&B Performance for his song with Jacob Collier and Mahalia, “All I Need.”

